Two of the most recognizable brands in college basketball will go head-to-head on Tuesday when the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks play the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils at the 2024 Vegas Showdown. It's the first time either program is taking part in the Vegas Showdown and it will be the fifth regular-season non-conference matchup between the two historic programs since the start of the 2011-12 season. All five have been played on neutral courts with Kansas winning three of the five meetings, including their most recent matchup in a 69-64 contest on Nov. 15, 2022. Kansas is 5-0 and Duke is 4-1 this season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Duke is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Duke vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under in 148.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kansas vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Duke vs. Kansas spread: Duke -3.5

Duke vs. Kansas over/under: 148.5 points

Duke vs. Kansas money line: Duke -170, Kansas +143

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 4-1 ATS this season

KAN: The Jayhawks are 6-3 overall at neutral sites since the start of last season

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks have proven worthy of their preseason No. 1 ranking to begin the 2024-25 college basketball season with a 5-0 start, including victories over North Carolina and Michigan State. Kansas is coming off an 84-66 win over UNC Wilmington on Tuesday as the Jayhawks should be rested playing a week later. Dajuan Harris Jr., a 6-foot-2 fifth-year senior who spent all five seasons at Kansas, led the team with 17 points and he's averaging 9.2 points per game this season as one of six players averaging more than eight points to showcase Kansas' depth.

Kansas had the No. 3 transfer portal this offseason, according to rankings from 247Sports.com. The elite, proven talent they acquired has complimented Hunter Dickinson, a returning second-team All-American, well thus far as the 7-foot-2 center is averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season. Kansas has won four of the last five matchups between the schools.

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils are coming off a 69-55 victory at No. 17 Arizona where freshman guard Cooper Flagg showcased exactly why he's one the most-heralded prospects out of high school in recent memory. The 6-foot-9 Flagg led Duke with 24 points on 10-of-22 shooting. He also had six rebounds, three assists and two blocks for his second game with at least 24 points over his last three contests. Flagg leads Duke on a per-game basis in points (17.8), rebounds (8.8), assists (3.8), steals (1.8) and blocks (1.8).

But Duke is about more than one player. The Blue Devils are showing off their incredible freshman class, which ranked No. 1 in the country behind five five-star recruits, according to rankings from 247Sports.com. Another of those five-star recruits, Kon Knueppel, is averaging 14.4 ppg and junior guard Tyrese Proctor is adding 11.8 ppg. Duke starts three freshmen compared to Kansas' experience-rich lineup, so the matchup of youth vs. experience will be intriguing to watch on an amplified stage.

