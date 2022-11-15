Top-10 teams clash in an early-season battle when the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks meet the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The defending national champion Jayhawks (2-0) will be without coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend, who are both serving the third of a four-game suspension due to a recruiting violation. Kansas is coming off an 82-59 win over North Dakota State on Thursday. The Blue Devils (2-0), who are coached by first-year mentor Jon Scheyer, are coming off an 84-38 win over South Carolina Upstate on Friday.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 8-5, although Kansas holds a 2-1 edge in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Kansas and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Kansas vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -1.5

Duke vs. Kansas over/under: 144.5 points

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall

KU: The under is 6-1 in the Jayhawks' last five games following a straight-up win

Duke vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks are 6-5 in the Champions Classic, but have won five of their last six games in the event. Last season, Kansas became the winningest program in NCAA Division I, and now has 2,359 all-time victories. The Jayhawks also have the longest winning streak in Division I at 13 games. Kansas returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's 34-6 team that finished tied for first in the Big 12 with a 14-4 record. The Jayhawks advanced to their NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning the national title, their sixth overall and fourth in NCAA history.

Leading the Jayhawks is junior forward Jalen Wilson. The preseason All-America and Big 12 all-conference selection is averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game. He has been hot from 3-point range, connecting on 46.2% from long range. He led Kansas in rebounding last season at 7.4 per game, and is a two-year starter, including 27 starts during last year's championship season.

Why Duke can cover

Freshman forward Mark Mitchell is off to a fast start to his collegiate career. In two starts, he is averaging 15.5 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is hitting on 54.2% of his shots from the floor, including 50% from 3-point range. A four-star power forward out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, he was ranked as the No. 26 overall player and No. 3 at his position in the ESPN 100 class of 2022 rankings. He was also named to the Sports Illustrated All-America Second Team in his senior season.

Also helping power the Blue Devils is junior guard Jeremy Roach. He is second on the team in scoring at 13 points, and is dishing out six assists and three rebounds per game. Roach, the only returning starter from the 2022 Final Four team, is connecting on 50% of his field goals, including 46.2% from 3-point range. Duke is 6-0 when Roach hits three or more 3-pointers in a game. The first-team All-ACC preseason selection was voted the team's only captain for 2022-2023.

How to make Duke vs. Kansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 148 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can see the picks here.

So who wins Kansas vs. Duke? And which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.