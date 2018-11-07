Duke vs. Kentucky score: Live game updates, basketball highlights, stats, Champions Classic coverage

The countdown is finally over. College basketball season has officially arrived. On opening night of tipoff, we get a doozy of a slate, too, headlined by No. 2 Kentucky squaring off against No. 4 Duke in the nightcap of a doubleheader in the State Farm Champions Classic.

Kentucky, which returns sophomore P.J. Washington and will debut productive graduate transfer Reid Travis, is a slight favorite ahead of the Tuesday night showdown. The Wildcats also have the No. 2 incoming recruiting class on their side, headlined by a quartet of five-stars in E.J. Montgomery, Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson and Ashton Hagans.

Duke, however, has its own share of stars to unleash. Potential No. 1 overall draft pick R.J. Barrett, along with Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson, all of whom were top-5 high school prospects, are expected to make a splash this season. Strictly from a talent perspective, the Blue Devils match up favorably; lack of experience appears to be their only Achilles heel.

So which will win out: Experience or upper-level NBA talent? The answer to be revealed in Indy tonight should bring with it plenty of intrigue. In the meantime, you can check out our expert picks from the college hoops crew here.

