Duke vs. Louisville: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Duke vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
Louisville @ Duke
Current Records: Louisville 14-3; Duke 15-2
What to Know
The #11 Louisville Cardinals will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. They are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
U of L didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win. The top scorers for the Cardinals were F Jordan Nwora (14 points) and F Dwayne Sutton (13 points).
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 30 turnovers -- the Clemson Tigers prevailed over the #3 Duke Blue Devils 79-72 on Tuesday. This was hardly the result Duke or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Clemson heading into this contest.
U of L is now 14-3 while Duke sits at 15-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals come into the matchup boasting the 27th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.10%. The Blue Devils have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 83.1 points per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last six games against Louisville.
- Feb 12, 2019 - Duke 71 vs. Louisville 69
- Feb 21, 2018 - Duke 82 vs. Louisville 56
- Mar 09, 2017 - Duke 81 vs. Louisville 77
- Jan 14, 2017 - Louisville 78 vs. Duke 69
- Feb 20, 2016 - Louisville 71 vs. Duke 64
- Feb 08, 2016 - Duke 72 vs. Louisville 65
