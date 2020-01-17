Duke vs. Louisville: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Louisville @ Duke

Current Records: Louisville 14-3; Duke 15-2

What to Know

The #11 Louisville Cardinals will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. They are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

U of L didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win. The top scorers for the Cardinals were F Jordan Nwora (14 points) and F Dwayne Sutton (13 points).

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 30 turnovers -- the Clemson Tigers prevailed over the #3 Duke Blue Devils 79-72 on Tuesday. This was hardly the result Duke or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Clemson heading into this contest.

U of L is now 14-3 while Duke sits at 15-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals come into the matchup boasting the 27th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.10%. The Blue Devils have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 83.1 points per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last six games against Louisville.