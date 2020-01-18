Duke vs. Louisville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 18 predictions from advanced computer

The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils look to get back on track when they host the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday in ACC action at Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils (15-2, 5-1) had a nine-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday at Clemson, 79-72, while the Cardinals (14-3, 5-1) have won three straight, including a 73-68 overtime win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Duke leads the all-time series 10-6, and has won three in a row in the series, including a 71-69 triumph at Louisville last season. The Blue Devils are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before making any Louisville vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. Louisville spread: Duke -7.5

Duke vs. Louisville over-under: 137.5 points

Duke vs. Louisville money line: Louisville +250, Duke -325

LOU: 3-1 on the road this season

DUKE: Ninth in the nation in field goal percentage at 48.9

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils are hard to stop and are second in the NCAA in scoring margin at plus-19.8, and are leading the ACC in several categories, including scoring at 83.1, which is fifth in the nation; field goal percentage (48.9), ninth in the NCAA; and blocked shots (6.4), fifth in the country.

Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is the ACC's only player shooting better than .600 from the field (.605). He is 22nd nationally in shooting, and ranks fourth in the conference in scoring (14.6), fifth in rebounding (8.5) and fourth in blocks (1.9). Carey has scored 20 or more points in four of his last nine games, including 20 at Clemson on Tuesday.

Why Louisville can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. Louisville spread in this ACC showdown. That's because Louisville knows how to win, and is on pace to record its 19th consecutive winning season and 21st over the past 22 years. The Cardinals' 25 ACC road wins in its six years in the league are the fourth-most in that period. Louisville is eighth in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (.368), 22nd in scoring margin (plus-13.1), 29th in rebound margin (plus-6.6) and 30th in scoring defense (61.6).

Dwayne Sutton continues to be a force for the Cardinals, grabbing nine or more rebounds in five of the last six games. His 13 points and nine rebounds at Pittsburgh were one short of his fifth double-double of the season and 10th of his career. Sutton is third in the ACC in rebounding, averaging 9.1 per game.

How to make Duke vs. Louisville picks

