The Louisville Cardinals and the Duke Blue Devils are set to square off on Wednesday in an ACC Tournament matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. Duke is 12-11 overall, while the Cardinals are 13-6. The Blue Devils are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as a favorite. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following an against-the-spread loss.

The Blue Devils are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Louisville vs. Duke odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.

Louisville vs. Duke spread: Duke -2.5

Louisville vs. Duke over-under: 140 points

Louisville vs. Duke money line: Duke -140, Louisville +120

What you need to know about Louisville



The Cardinals came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, falling 68-58. David Johnson led the way with 14 points. For the season, Johnson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Louisville went 2-0 against the Blue Devils in the regular season, defeating Duke 70-65 at home on Jan. 23 then besting the Blue Devils 80-73 in overtime on Feb. 27 on the road. Carlik Jones leads Louisville with 17.0 points and 4.6 assists per game, while Samuell Williamson adds 8.1 rebounds per outing. Louisville scores 68.6 points per game and allows 66.3.

What you need to know about Duke

Duke began the ACC Tournament with a victory on Tuesday, downing Boston College 86-51. DJ Steward scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils. Matthew Hurt leads Duke with 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while Jordan Goldwire adds 4.0 assists per outing. Duke scores 76.3 points and allows 72.0 points per game.

Duke is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games against Louisville. However, the Blue Devils are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games when playing as the favorite.

How to make Louisville vs. Duke picks

