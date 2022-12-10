Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ No. 15 Duke

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 3-6; Duke 9-2

What to Know

The #15 Duke Blue Devils have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at 5:30 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Blue Devils didn't have too much trouble with the Iowa Hawkeyes at home on Tuesday as they won 74-62. Forward Mark Mitchell and guard Jeremy Roach were among the main playmakers for Duke as the former had 17 points along with five boards and the latter had 22 points. Roach had some trouble finding his footing against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Roach's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Maryland-Eastern Shore received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 67-54 to the George Mason Patriots.

Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 29-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duke, who are 6-5 against the spread.

The Blue Devils are now 9-2 while the Hawks sit at 3-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Duke comes into the game boasting the 22nd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59. Less enviably, Maryland-Eastern Shore is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 29-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.