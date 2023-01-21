Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Duke

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 15-3; Duke 13-5

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Duke Blue Devils and the #17 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at noon ET Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Hurricanes winning the first 76-74 and Duke taking the second 80-76.

The Blue Devils came up short against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, falling 72-64. Center Kyle Filipowski (18 points) and guard Tyrese Proctor (17 points) were the top scorers for Duke.

Meanwhile, the Syracuse Orange typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Miami (Fla.) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) came out on top in a nail-biter against 'Cuse, sneaking past 82-78. The Hurricanes' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Norchad Omier led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Omier has had at least 13 rebounds.

The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Duke came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami (Fla.) when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 80-76. Duke's victory shoved Miami (Fla.) out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $251.63

Odds

The Blue Devils are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke have won six out of their last ten games against Miami (Fla.).