Duke vs. Miami odds, line, Zion Williamson update: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils will again be without Zion Williamson (knee) as they take on the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. Williamson is set to miss his third consecutive game after blowing out his shoe and going down awkwardly against North Carolina. With Williamson officially on the shelf for this conference matchup, the Blue Devils are listed as 16-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Miami odds. The over-under for total points is set at 149.5, up a point from the opening line. Check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model before locking in any Duke vs. Miami picks of your own on Saturday afternoon.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 107-79 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Duke vs. Miami. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Duke isn't the same team with Williamson out of the lineup. That was noticeable this week against Virginia Tech as the Hokies pulled off a 77-72 victory that knocked the Blue Devils a game off the pace in the ACC standings.

Freshmen R.J. Barrett (21 points) and Cam Reddish (17) helped carry some of the load, but no other starters hit double-digit scoring. The defense, meanwhile, allowed the Hokies to score more than their season average. And while that mid-week road loss against a Top 25 squad wasn't extremely alarming, there is a growing trend pointing to Duke's struggles against the spread recently. The Blue Devils have now covered in just one of their last five games.

But even with Williamson officially ruled out, a struggling Hurricanes squad might not be in position to cover the Duke vs. Miami spread on Saturday.

Miami is just 11-16 against the spread overall this year and 4-7 on the road. The Hurricanes did have a couple impressive efforts in February, pushing North Carolina to overtime and then beating Clemson.

But they've fallen most flat since that point, dropping two of their last three, including setbacks against Boston College and Wake Forest, two of the ACC's worst teams. Duke has also controlled this series historically with a 19-7 all-time mark against the Hurricanes.

So who wins Miami vs. Duke? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Duke spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.