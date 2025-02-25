The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils will visit the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday for an ACC showdown as Duke is leading a three-horse race at the top of the ACC standings. Duke is 24-3 on the season and 15-1 in conference play, but Clemson and Louisville (both 14-2 in the ACC) are nipping at their heels for the regular-season title. Meanwhile, Miami is 6-21 overall and 2-14 in the league, but has covered the spread in five of its last six games.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. The Blue Devils are favored by 22.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Miami odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Duke vs. Miami spread: Duke -22.5

Duke vs. Miami over/under: 150.5 points

Duke vs. Miami money line: Duke -5566, Miami +1688

DUKE: The Blue Devils have covered the spread in five of their last seven games

MIA: The Hurricanes are 6-1 ATS in their last seven February games

Why Duke can cover

Led by superstar freshman Cooper Flagg, Duke has won 19 of its last 20 games. Most recently, the Blue Devils dismantled Illinois at Madison Square Garden on Saturday 110-67. There were seven players on the Duke roster who reached double-figures in scoring, including all five starters, and the Blue Devils shot 55.6% from the floor while assisting 28 of their 40 made field-goal attempts.

Duke ranks first in the nation in offensive rating (124.2) this season and is also 14th in field-goal percentage (48.9%) and 16th in 3-point percentage (38.3%). Flagg is the driving force behind that offensive efficiency, as the expected No. 1 overall pick in next year's NBA Draft is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. The Blue Devils are now 17-10 against the spread on the season and have won and covered in their last three matchups with the Hurricanes.

Why Miami can cover

Meanwhile, Miami is in a state of transition after long-time head coach Jim Larranaga stepped down in the middle of the season, citing concerns over the changing NIL landscape. Assistant Bill Courtney took over and the Hurricanes are only 2-13 since that point. However, Courtney's squad has shown some fight in the month of February.

Both of Miami's wins under Courtney have come this month, with home victories coming against Notre Dame and Syracuse. The Hurricanes have also covered the spread in five of their last six games. Matthew Cleveland has been leading the way for Miami this season, averaging 16.3 points per game and scoring a combined 53 points in the wins over Syracuse and Notre Dame at the Watsco Center.

