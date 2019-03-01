Duke vs. Miami: Prediction, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Duke is 1-2 since star freshman Zion Williamson suffered a mild knee sprain against in-state rival North Carolina, but after a grueling two-game road trip, the Blue Devils return home to Cameron Indoor on Saturday for a potential get-right game.

Saturday, the Blue Devils take on Miami, which has struggled this season and enters the weekend with a 4-11 ACC record. The Hurricanes have been competitive in spurts -- taking UNC to overtime in February and knocking off Clemson -- but they've played would-be spoiler much more than the part of a real agent of chaos. For a Duke team that continues to find its way without its best player, Miami could serve as a confidence-booster after the Blue Devils fell to Virginia Tech on the road earlier in the week.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 4 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where : Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina



: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Duke -17

Duke hasn't been the same without Zion Williamson. And what team would be, really? He's the best player in the sport right now, and his absence has only magnified his importance to this Duke team. With or without him, though, Duke should trounce a Miami team that has yet to win a road game all season. Pick: Duke 77, Miami 62

[Which college basketball teams should you back today? And who should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, Vegas insider picks, and optimized March Madness brackets, and find out!]