Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Duke

Regular Season Records: Michigan State 23-12; Duke 29-6

What to Know

The #9 Duke Blue Devils and the Michigan State Spartans are set to clash at 5:15 p.m. ET March 20 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Duke will be seeking to avenge the 75-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 1 of 2020.

The Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Blue Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Duke enjoyed a cozy 78-61 win over Cal State Fullerton. Duke's center Mark Williams did his thing and had 15 points and five assists in addition to seven boards and five blocks.

Meanwhile, MSU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They escaped with a win against the Davidson Wildcats by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. The Spartans' forward Joey Hauser looked sharp as he had 27 points along with eight rebounds.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blue Devils rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.7 on average. MSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won three out of their last five games against Michigan State.