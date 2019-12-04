Duke vs. Michigan State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, tipoff time, odds, line, pick
The Spartans welcome in Duke on Tuesday night in a late night Big Ten/ACC challenge game
One of the best games of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge is saved for late Tuesday night as No. 11 Duke heads to East Lansing, Michigan to take on No. 11 Michigan State. When the Blue Devils face the Sapartans we'll get to see Hall of Fame coach vs. Hall of Fame coach and blueblood program vs. blueblood program. And of course it'll be a legitimate national title contender vs. legitimate national title contender.
While both programs haven't gotten off to the best starts to the season -- Duke is 7-1, Michigan State is 5-2 -- Tuesday night provides a platform for one program to establish itself as a legitimate presence to be reckoned with.
Storylines
Duke: Maybe the most talented team in the ACC this season, but not the most cohesive -- at least not yet. Duke has struggled early with close wins over Georgetown, Georgia State, Cal and Winthrop, and with a close loss to unranked Stephen F. Austin on its resume. We'll see if the Blue Devils can put it all together against a talented and experienced Sparty team. It all hinges upon how far sophomore point guard Tre Jones can take them.
Michigan State: Like Duke, the Spartans are only as good as their best player -- point guard Cassius Winston. And Winston is really, really good.He struggled in losses to Kentucky and to Virginia Tech, but on the whole he's been great, averaging 17.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He'll need to continue to be great against a Tre Jones-led Duke team. Expect Winston to step up to the challenge. He's averaging 24 points and six assists over his last two games since MSU's last loss.
Viewing information
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
Give me Michigan State all day. Duke has been flirting with disaster all season, and if Stephen F. Austin can make them pay for it in Cameron Indoor, I suspect Michigan State in its own building can follow suit. Pick: Michigan State -6
So who wins Michigan State vs. Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Michigan State spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. MSU pick, live stream
Red-hot Michigan heads to Louisville to take on the top-ranked Cardinals on Tuesday night
-
Duke vs. Michigan St. odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Duke game 10,000...
-
Michigan vs. Louisville odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Michigan game 10,000...
-
Today's Top Picks: Big Ten-ACC Challenge
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Georgia's Edwards is FOTW
Our Freshman of the Week award debuts with the goods going to Georgia's Anthony Edwards
-
Previewing Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Seven of the AP Top 10-ranked teams will be in action this week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 11 Michigan State hosts No. 10 Duke
-
Louisville vs. Michigan score, live updates
Live analysis, updates and highlights as No. 1 Louisville hosts No. 4 Michigan