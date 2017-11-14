Duke vs. Michigan State: LIVE updates, score, news, highlights, how to watch

Four of the most prestigious teams in the country are squaring off Tuesday in the 2017 Champions Classic. Duke, Michigan State, Kansas and Kentucky are all in the Top 10, and they will take the court Chicago for early season bragging rights.

How to watch No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Watch: ESPN (check local listings)

Stream: Watch ESPN

Follow: GameTracker

Line: Pick 'em | SportsLine Game Forecast

How to watch No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Kansas

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Watch: ESPN (check local listings)

Stream: Watch ESPN

Follow: GameTracker

Line: Kansas -5 | SportsLine Game Forecast

If you are unable to view the LIVE blog, click here

Live updates