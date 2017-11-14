Duke vs. Michigan State: LIVE updates, score, news, highlights, how to watch
Follow all the action from the Champions Classic here
Four of the most prestigious teams in the country are squaring off Tuesday in the 2017 Champions Classic. Duke, Michigan State, Kansas and Kentucky are all in the Top 10, and they will take the court Chicago for early season bragging rights.
How to watch No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
Watch: ESPN (check local listings)
Stream: Watch ESPN
Follow: GameTracker
Line: Pick 'em | SportsLine Game Forecast
How to watch No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Kansas
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
Watch: ESPN (check local listings)
Stream: Watch ESPN
Follow: GameTracker
Line: Kansas -5 | SportsLine Game Forecast
