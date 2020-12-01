Though the 2020 Champions Classic is not taking place in its usual season-opening slot, the annual event still features four of the nation's best teams. The first game of the double-header this year pits the Duke Blue Devils against the Michigan State Spartans, with Mike Krzyzewski's team hosting the festivities at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Duke opened the season with a home victory, defeating Coppin State by a 10-point margin. Michigan State is 2-0 on the young season, with wins over Eastern Michigan and Notre Dame by double-figures.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Durham. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Blue Devils as four-point home favorites, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 152 in the latest Duke vs. Michigan State odds. Before making any Michigan State vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 4-1 on its top-rated picks and returning over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Michigan State in the Champions Classic 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Michigan State vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Michigan State spread: Duke -4

Duke vs. Michigan State over-under: 152 points

Duke vs. Michigan State money line: Duke -180, Michigan State +145

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 6-6 against the spread in the last 12 non-conference games

MSU: The Spartans are 4-7 against the spread in the last 11 road games

Latest Odds: Blue Devils -4 Bet Now

Why Duke can cover



Duke is a talented team led in part by a pair of freshmen in DJ Steward and Jalen Johnson. Steward led the team with 24 points, including 4-9 from 3-point range, in the opener, and he added nine rebounds. Johnson narrowly missed a 20-20 game with 19 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. Sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore were both top-five scorers on last season's Duke team, and both reached double-digits in scoring against Coppin State.

Duke is excellent on the offensive glass, using its length and athleticism to grab more than 42 percent of available missed shots against Coppin State. The Blue Devils also project to be quite efficient as a shooting team, hitting 52.5 percent of their 2-point shots last year and 67.6 percent in the season opener. Finally, Duke's physical talent allows for impressive rim protection, with the Blue Devils blocking 20 percent of Coppin State's shot attempts.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans have strengths on both ends of the floor. Michigan State leads the country in assisting on 88 percent of its field goals, and the Spartans are highly efficient on the offensive side. The Spartans are above-average in shooting at all levels, converting 38 percent of their 3-pointers, 54.7 percent of their field-goal attempts and 75 percent of their free throws this season.

Defensively, Michigan State owns a top-five block rate in the country, rejecting more than 20 percent of their opponent's shot attempts so far in 2020-21. From there, the Spartans are holding opponents to just 28.6 percent from 3-point range, and Duke turned the ball over on 28.8 percent of their possessions in its season opener. Michigan State is also tremendous in closing possessions on the glass, grabbing more than 79 percent of missed shots so far this season.

How to make Duke vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with five different players hitting double-digits in the simulations. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Duke? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Michigan State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,600 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the past four-plus years, and find out.