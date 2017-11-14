Duke vs. Michigan State odds: Picks from Vegas legend who went 51-33 in CBB

College basketball takes center stage Tuesday with a blockbuster showdown between No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago.



The Blue Devils are favored by two points, up a half-point after opening at -1.5. The over-under, or number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 157, down half a point from opening at 157.5. The money line is Duke -135, meaning it would take a $135 bet to win $100.



In an early-season college hoops showdown where there's a very small sample size from both teams, you need to hear what legendary Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White has to say.



White has made his name, and his living, setting lines for sporting events for some of the top sportsbooks in the world. Now as an expert for SportsLine, White's picks crush those same books.



He was an astounding 51-33 on his college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of $1,463 on $100 bets. Anybody who followed his selections finished last season way, way up.



Now he has studied every angle of this rare No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup and released two strong picks.



We'll give one away: White loves under 157. Veteran Michigan State coach Tom Izzo preaches defense and rebounding to every player on his roster, and with a team full of veterans, the Spartans who will see the floor Tuesday will have that ingrained in their minds.



Duke, meanwhile, is loaded with talented, albeit young players who could struggle to find their shot early in a large NBA arena. SportsLine's Projection Model agrees with White, calling for the under to hit in 59 percent of its simulations.



But which side of the spread is White backing in this game that could be a preview of a Final Four matchup?



The Blue Devils might have one of their most talented teams ever this year for Mike Krzyzewski. And that's saying a lot. Duke landed the top 2017 recruiting class in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. It's a class that features an astonishing four five-star players and two four-star prospects.



That kind of talent teamed with a veteran like Grayson Allen launched Duke to a No. 1 ranking entering the season. They've easily taken care of business already against overmatched Elon (97-68) and Utah Valley (99-69).



But that doesn't mean Duke is the obvious choice in the national spotlight Tuesday night.



Michigan State has the edge when it comes to experience. The Spartans return many key contributors from a team that was stout defensively last season, giving up an average of just 68.7 points per night. Top scorers Miles Bridges and Nick Ward return as well, giving MSU continuity that could pay off, especially early in the season.



White has evaluated all of these circumstances and has identified the biggest factor that will determine if you should back the Spartans or the Blue Devils.



So what side of Duke-Michigan State should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see White's strong against-the-spread pick for this showdown between the top two teams in the nation, all from the expert who went 51-33 on college basketball picks last season, and find out.