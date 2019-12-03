Duke vs. Michigan State odds, spread: 2019 ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge picks, predictions from top model

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans look to take advantage of their home court when they face the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils during the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday. The Spartans (5-2) are 2-0 at home this season, while the Blue Devils (7-1) are playing their first road game of the season. Tip-off from East Lansing is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 12-3, including 11-2 against Michigan State since 1998. The Spartans are six-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 147.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Duke picks of your own, see the latest 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Michigan State. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Duke vs. Michigan State:

Duke vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan State -6

Duke vs. Michigan State over-under: 147.5 points

Duke vs. Michigan State money line: Duke +228, Michigan State -292

DUKE: Won seven in a row in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

MSU: Averaging 80.9 points per game

The model knows senior guard Cassius Winston has powered the Spartans in the early going, leading the team in scoring at 17.9 points per game. The preseason Big Ten Player of the Year is hitting on 43.2 percent of his shots and adding six assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. Winston was also a preseason first-team All-American selection by the Associated Press and Sporting News. He was a unanimous pick to the preseason All-Big Ten team and named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard watch list.

But just because the Spartans are tough at home does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan State vs. Duke spread on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven road games following three or more consecutive home games. The teams are meeting for the fifth time in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, with Duke winning the first four times. The Blue Devils will be without freshman guard Cassius Stanley (leg), who will miss a month due to injury, but still have freshman center Vernon Carey Jr., who has been a force so far, averaging 18.4 points and 9.5 rebounds.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Michigan State spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years.