The ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils battle the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans in the 2023 Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday. The Spartans (1-1), who opened the season at home, split a pair of games, losing to James Madison 79-76 in overtime, before defeating Southern Indiana 74-51. The Blue Devils (1-1), who are also away from home for the first time this year, rolled over Dartmouth 92-54 in the season opener on Nov. 6, before falling to 12th-ranked Arizona 78-73 on Friday. This is the fifth time the teams are meeting in the Champions Classic, with Duke going 3-1 against Michigan State.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 14-4, earning an 85-76 win in their last meeting, which was in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 141.5. Before making any Duke vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Michigan State and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Michigan State vs. Duke:

Michigan State vs. Duke spread: Duke -3.5

Michigan State vs. Duke over/under: 141.5 points

Michigan State vs. Duke money line: Michigan State +144, Duke -183

MSU: The Spartans have hit the team total over in 8 of their last 9 games (+6.80 units)

DUKE: The Blue Devils have hit the game total under in 13 of their last 17 away games (+8.60 units)

Michigan State vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski powers the Blue Devils offense. The Preseason Associated Press All-American is averaging 25 points and 7.5 rebounds, and is coming off a 25-point, eight-rebound, two-steal and one-block effort against Arizona. He is connecting on 62.5% of his field goals, including 57.1% from 3-point range, and is hitting on 85.7% of his free throws. The ACC Preseason Player of the Year and first-team All-ACC standout is on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award and NABC Player of the Year.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach is also off to a solid start to the season. In the loss to Arizona, he scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals. He is a captain for the second year in a row and is on the watch list for the Jerry West Award. He eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark against Arizona to become the 68th Duke player to ever reach that mark, and first since 2016-17. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Michigan State can cover

Guard Tyson Walker has led the Spartans in the early going of the season and is averaging 24.5 points, three rebounds and two assists per game. He scored 35 points in the opener against James Madison on Nov. 6. Walker is a 2023-24 Preseason All-Big Ten selection, and was named a second-team Preseason All-American. He is returning to Michigan State for his fifth year at the collegiate level and third as a Spartan.

Guard Jaden Akins, who averaged 9.8 points in 30 games a year ago, including 25 starts, is tied for the second-most points on the team with forward Coen Carr with 17 (8.5 average). Akins is the top rebounder at nine per game, and is averaging two steals and 1.5 assists. He scored in double figures 13 times in 2022-23, including in six of the last seven games. During the NCAA Tournament, Akins averaged 11 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Michigan State vs. Duke picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 140 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 87-56 roll on top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.