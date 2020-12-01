The 2020 iteration of the Champions Classic tips off Tuesday with a top-10 showdown between No. 6 Duke and No. 8 Michigan State on Duke's home court. Both teams are unbeaten coming into the game, Duke having won once and Michigan State having done it twice, and each enter the night with aspirations of claiming a signature early-season victory.

For Tom Izzo's Spartans, there is that and more on the line. The Hall of Famer is just 2-12 in his career coaching against fellow Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, and so Tuesday night there's some bragging rights and pride at stake, too.

Below is everything you need to know to watch the game, along with details on how to watch the Blue Devils and Spartans at 7:30 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium, which is followed by No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Storylines

Duke: Duke won by double digits over Coppin State to open its season in ho-hum fashion. That much was expected. The big test comes Tuesday against Sparty. Coach K is replacing nearly all of his starting lineup from last season's 25-win team including second-rounders Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr. The Blue Devils are thin on experience at point guard and at center, but have plenty capable backfilling talents to keep them competitive led by a pair of freshmen in Jeremy Roach and Jalen Johnson.

Michigan State: You don't replace cogs like Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman, but Tom Izzo and Co. have the goods to give it a go. The addition of Marquette transfer Joey Hauser helps to that end, as does the returning experience of Rocket Watts, Joshua Langford and Aaron Henry. Not the same star power as year's past but good enough size, experience and talent to be one of the Big Ten's best. This squad certainly has an edge in college experience over Duke.

Viewing information

When : Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET



: Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where : Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina



: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)



Duke vs. Michigan State, pick

Perhaps Duke has more NBA talent, and perhaps Duke has the perceived upper hand because it has home court advantage. But Michigan State has more experience, more proven producers and a Hall of Fame coach to combat the other Hall of Fame coach. Should be a close one, but I like Izzo in an underdog spot here. Pick: Michigan State +4

