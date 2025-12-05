One of the biggest college basketball games of the weekend will take place in East Lansing, Michigan, when No. 7 Michigan State hosts No. 4 Duke in a matchup of top 10 teams. The Blue Devils have won 10 of the last 12 meetings against the Spartans.

The Blue Devils are coming off a massive win over reigning national champion Florida during the ACC/SEC Challenge. Duke is in the midst of a tough stretch of games, with a matchup looming against Texas Tech later this month. Duke is off to its best start since the 2017-18 campaign.

Michigan State has been tested throughout the first month of the season, with wins over Kentucky and North Carolina already on its résumé. The Spartans opened Big Ten play earlier this week with a 70-52 win over Iowa. Duke and Michigan State both enter the weekend unbeaten.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Michigan State's matchup against Duke.

Where to watch Duke vs. Michigan State live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Duke vs. Michigan State: Need to know

Cam Boozer vs. Michigan State's frontcourt is the key matchup: Boozer has been playing like not only the best freshman in the country, but also the best player. The projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has played well against stout competition this season. This game against Michigan State will be one of his toughest of the year. The Spartans already have experience facing a future top pick in this summer's draft. MSU faced off against Caleb Wilson and forced the North Carolina star to shoot 6 of 13 from the floor.

Winner will likely move up in the polls: Duke and Michigan State both already have multiple ranked wins on their respective résumés entering the weekend, and whoever wins this game will likely move up in the polls on Monday. Obviously, if MSU wins this game, it will jump Duke. If the Blue Devils win this game, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jon Scheyer's team get some first-place votes.

Duke's gauntlet is almost complete: The Blue Devils are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season. Duke already has wins over Arkansas and Florida, with a matchup against Texas Tech coming later this month. If the Blue Devils can pick up a road win over MSU this weekend, it would give Duke a boost heading into ACC play.

Duke vs. Michigan State prediction, picks

Boozer has been playing like the best player in the country. This is going to be a massive test for Boozer and Duke because of the environment they will play in. Michigan State already has key wins over UNC and Kentucky, but look for Duke to hand the Spartans their first loss of the year. Duke pulls off the upset on the road behind another big performance from Boozer. Pick: Duke +1.5

