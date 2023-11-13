No. 9 Duke takes on No. 18 Michigan State on Tuesday in the first leg of the marquee doubleheader at the Champions Classic in Chicago. Both historic programs suffered a loss in the opening week of the 2023-24 college basketball season that dropped them out of the top five in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Michigan State opened up the season with a 79-76 overtime loss to James Madison for the first home loss in the month of November in Tom Izzo's 29-year coaching career. Michigan State bounced back from its overtime loss to the Dukes three days later with a 74-51 win over Southern Indiana behind 14 points from star guard Tyson Walker.

After starting the season with a blowout win over Dartmouth, Duke was upset at home at the hands of Arizona for its first loss of the season. The 78-73 setback to the Wildcats marked the first home loss of Jon Scheyer's tenure with the Blue Devils after starting his coaching career with 17 consecutive wins inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

How to watch Duke vs. Michigan State live

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Duke vs. Michigan State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Through the first two games of the season, Michigan State is shooting an abysmal 2-of-31 from beyond the arc. That number just isn't going to cut it against almost any team in the country, especially a top-10 team like Duke. There's reason to be optimistic on both sides despite early losses to open up the season. Walker looks like he's ready to take a huge leap and Duke's Kyle Filipowski is playing like an early National Player of the Year candidate. The X-Factor in this game is Duke's Tyrese Proctor, who struggled to find his shot against Arizona. Proctor is an outstanding facilitator, but the Blue Devils need the 6-foot-5 to be more aggressive in creating his own shot to unlock the offense. If that happens, Duke should record its first big win of the season. Prediction: Duke -3

Who wins every college basketball game? And which teams could sink your bankroll? Visit SportsLine now to see how to pick every college basketball game, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated over $2,000 in profit the last four-plus years.