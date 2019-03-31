Duke vs. Michigan State score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Elite Eight highlights, stream, TV info

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The final day of the Elite Eight is upon us. By the time you lay your head down for sleep tonight, we'll have a Final Four field set. The day starts with Auburn-Kentucky in the afternoon slot and wraps with an early-evening tilt between No. 1 overall seed Duke and No. 2 seed Michigan State. Mike Krzyzewski vs. Tom Izzo. One Hall of Famer trying to knock another out of the field.

Duke has lived a rather charmed life to this point. After a dominant first-round performance, each of its last two wins have come by one possession, both games featuring the opponent having a chance to either win or tie it at the buzzer. Do not credit the basketball gods, says Krzyzewski.

"Playing the entire game until the end is the thing," Coach K said Saturday. "And then you accept the outcome. And obviously the outcome has been good for us or else I wouldn't have the pleasure of spending time with you all today, you know."

Michigan State's path has played out quite the opposite. After a close first-round win over Bradley, Sparty has won by 20 and 17 in consecutive games. Their reward is a matchup in D.C. against the most talented college club in America.

"We're excited. It doesn't get any better than this," Izzo said. "I think this has been a year when players teach you more than you teach them, as resilient as they have been and kind of what they've gone through. But as we've talked about it as a staff and we've talked with our players, everything we've gotten this year, from our Big Ten Championship to the Big Ten Tournament to this Elite Eight appearance, has been earned and not given. And that makes it special. And the guys that earned it are the guys to the right of me, and they've taken me along for the ride.



"So we're excited to be here. We know that Duke is the number one overall seed. And they've earned all their stuff, too, with the way that program has been, Coach K and the players. So hopefully it will be as good as a game as the billing."

