Duke vs. Michigan State score: Spartans upset No. 1 overall seed Blue Devils to move on to Final Four
Duke falls short of the Final Four after Michigan State pulls off a shocker in the Elite Eight
WASHINGTON -- No. 2 seed Michigan State did it. The Spartans slayed the giants of college basketball. In a thrilling 68-67 down-to-the-wire win, Michigan State ousted No. 1 overall seed Duke at Capital One Arena on Sunday, and is moving on to the Final Four.
Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, had flirted with fire too often in the NCAA Tournament, and it finally got burned. After single possession victories over UCF and over Virginia Tech in the second round and Sweet 16, the Blue Devils were on the wrong end of this one. RJ Barrett had a chance to tie it at 68 from the free-throw line with six seconds remaining, but he went 1-of-2, and the rest was history.
The Spartans will face No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Final Four next week.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Zion Williamson had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils, but only had two points in the games's final six minutes.
CBS Sports was with you for complete coverage of Sunday's game from Washington with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Duke vs. Michigan State live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
Auburn upsets UK, heads to Final Four
With big man Chuma Okeke sidelined, Auburn upset the Wildcats in the Elite Eight
-
Injured Okeke joins team after half
Okeke jetted to the arena Sunday in the second half to catch the finish and support his te...
-
Duke vs. Michigan State odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. Michigan State 10,000 times
-
Duke vs. Michigan State: Predictions
The No. 1 seed Blue Devils face the No. 2 seed Spartans in the East Regional final
-
Kentucky vs Auburn odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Kentucky vs. Auburn 10,000 times