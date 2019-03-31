Duke vs. Michigan State score: Spartans upset No. 1 overall seed Blue Devils to move on to Final Four

WASHINGTON -- No. 2 seed Michigan State did it. The Spartans slayed the giants of college basketball. In a thrilling 68-67 down-to-the-wire win, Michigan State ousted No. 1 overall seed Duke at Capital One Arena on Sunday, and is moving on to the Final Four.

Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, had flirted with fire too often in the NCAA Tournament, and it finally got burned. After single possession victories over UCF and over Virginia Tech in the second round and Sweet 16, the Blue Devils were on the wrong end of this one. RJ Barrett had a chance to tie it at 68 from the free-throw line with six seconds remaining, but he went 1-of-2, and the rest was history.

The Spartans will face No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Final Four next week.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Zion Williamson had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils, but only had two points in the games's final six minutes.

