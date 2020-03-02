Duke vs. NC State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

NC State @ Duke

Current Records: NC State 18-11; Duke 23-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #7 Duke Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

Duke was just a three-ball shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 52-50 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Despite the loss, Duke had strong showings from center Vernon Carey Jr., who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks, and guard Tre Jones, who had 17 points along with five boards.

Speaking of close games: in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, NC State took down the Pittsburgh Panthers 77-73 this past Saturday. Forward Manny Bates was the offensive standout of the game for NC State, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten boards along with five blocks. Bates has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games. Bates' points were the most he has had all year.

Duke is now 23-6 while NC State sits at 18-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Duke enters the matchup with six blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. The Wolfpack are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 14th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.7. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $193.21

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 152

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last seven games against NC State.