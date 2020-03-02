Duke vs. NC State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Duke vs. NC State basketball game
Who's Playing
NC State @ Duke
Current Records: NC State 18-11; Duke 23-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #7 Duke Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.
Duke was just a three-ball shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 52-50 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Despite the loss, Duke had strong showings from center Vernon Carey Jr., who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks, and guard Tre Jones, who had 17 points along with five boards.
Speaking of close games: in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, NC State took down the Pittsburgh Panthers 77-73 this past Saturday. Forward Manny Bates was the offensive standout of the game for NC State, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten boards along with five blocks. Bates has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games. Bates' points were the most he has had all year.
Duke is now 23-6 while NC State sits at 18-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Duke enters the matchup with six blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. The Wolfpack are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 14th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.7. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $193.21
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last seven games against NC State.
- Feb 19, 2020 - NC State 88 vs. Duke 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Duke 94 vs. NC State 78
- Jan 06, 2018 - NC State 96 vs. Duke 85
- Jan 23, 2017 - NC State 84 vs. Duke 82
- Mar 09, 2016 - Duke 92 vs. NC State 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Duke 88 vs. NC State 80
- Jan 23, 2016 - Duke 88 vs. NC State 78
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Texas, UCLA in field of 68
The Longhorns looked to be NIT-bound, but have won four straight and have played their way...
-
Calhoun headed to DIII NCAA Tournament
The Huskies legend continues to win wherever he goes
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas retains No. 1 spot
Bill Self's Jayhawks are atop the Big 12 standings thanks to a 14-game winning streak
-
Baylor vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Baylor vs. Texas Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Duke vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Duke vs. NC State matchup 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State sweeps Michigan on season
Five Ohio State players finished in double figures in the double-digit win
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish