Duke vs. NC State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions by proven model on 54-30 run

The sixth-ranked Duke Blue Devils aim for their eighth consecutive victory when they visit North Carolina State on Wednesday. Duke (22-3, 12-2 ACC) moved into first place in the ACC after rolling to a 94-60 triumph over Notre Dame on Saturday in which it had four players score in double figures for the 15th time this season. Meanwhile, North Carolina State (16-9, 7-7) was unable to complete its three-game road trip with a perfect record as it dropped a 71-68 decision at Boston College on Sunday.

Tip-off from PNC Arena in Raleigh is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 150.5. Before considering any North Carolina State vs. Duke picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. North Carolina State. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for North Carolina State vs. Duke:

Duke vs. North Carolina State spread: Duke -6.5

Duke vs. North Carolina State over-under: 150.5 points

Duke vs. North Carolina State money line: Duke -322, NC State +256

DUKE: C Vernon Carey Jr. is averaging 28.6 points per 40 minutes.

NCST: G C.J. Bryce has scored 15 or more points in four straight after back-to-back scoreless games.

Why Duke can cover

The model knows that the Blue Devils are one of the top offensive teams in the nation as they rank third in both scoring offense (83 points) and scoring margin (+17.2). Vernon Carey Jr. recorded a team-high 21 points in the win over the Fighting Irish, his 11th effort of at least 20 this season, while sophomore guard Tre Jones is averaging 17.5 points over his last 11 contests.

Jones registered 19 points against Notre Dame and has amassed 193 since Jan. 8, the most by an ACC player in that span. The Blue Devils have been extremely successful when Jones is producing as they are 33-4 when the 20-year-old reaches double digits in points.

Why North Carolina State can cover

After a rough patch earlier this season during which he failed to hit double figures in points five times in a six-game span, Devon Daniels has been scoring at a solid pace. The junior guard has notched at least 12 points in each of his last six contests and eight of his last nine, recording 15 and 10 rebounds against Boston College for his second double-double of the campaign.

Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems is coming off one of his best performances of the season as his 15 points versus the Eagles on Sunday were his most since he posted a career-high 23 on Dec. 4 against Wisconsin. C.J. Bryce has emerged from his brief funk and leads the Wolfpack in both scoring (14 points) and rebounds (6.1), while second-leading scorer Markell Johnson tops the squad in assists (6.5) and steals (1.9).

How to make Duke vs. North Carolina State picks

