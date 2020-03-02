Duke vs. NC State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 2 predictions by model on 66-40 run

The Duke Blue Devils look to avoid their first three-game losing streak in over four years when they host the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Monday. Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke (23-6, 13-5 ACC) dropped a 52-50 decision at Virginia on Saturday, putting it in danger of its first three-game slide since Jan. 13-18, 2016. North Carolina State (18-11, 9-9) dodged its second three-game slide of the season on Saturday by posting a 77-73 home triumph over Pittsburgh.

The Wolfpack are hoping to complete a season sweep after rolling past the Blue Devils, 88-66, at home on Feb. 19. The Blue Devils are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 151.5.

Duke vs. North Carolina State spread: Blue Devils -12.5

Duke vs. North Carolina State over-under: 151.5 points

Duke vs. North Carolina State money line: Blue Devils -851, Wolfpack +565

DUKE: C Vernon Carey Jr. has scored in double digits in 27 of his 29 games this season

NCST: F Manny Bates leads the ACC with 81 blocked shots

Why Duke can cover

The model has considered that the Blue Devils will be seeking revenge after suffering their most lopsided loss to an unranked opponent in coach Mike Krzyzewski's 40 seasons with the school in last month's meeting with the Wolfpack. Carey is coming off his 13th consecutive double-figure performance as he scored 17 points against Virginia and added 10 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season.

The freshman is averaging close to a double-double over his last 10 games, scoring 18.8 points while pulling down 9.8 rebounds in that span. Sophomore Tre Jones also has been producing at a high rate of late, as his 17-point performance versus the Cavaliers was his 15th straight double-digit effort.

Why NC State can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. NC State spread. Bates blocked five shots on Saturday to climb into third place on the Wolfpack's single-season list. The freshman forward also registered his first double-double in the victory, setting career highs with 13 points and 10 boards.

Senior guard Markell Johnson was a force in last month's triumph over Duke, scoring a career-high -- and game-high -- 28 points, while junior guard Devon Daniels also recorded a personal best with 25 points. NC State went 8-for-13 from 3-point range in that victory, its largest against a Top-10 team since its 103-81 win over No. 3 Saint Joseph's on March 13, 1965.

