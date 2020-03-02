Duke vs. NC State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 2 predictions by model on 66-40 run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Duke vs. NC State matchup 10,000 times.
The Duke Blue Devils look to avoid their first three-game losing streak in over four years when they host the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Monday. Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke (23-6, 13-5 ACC) dropped a 52-50 decision at Virginia on Saturday, putting it in danger of its first three-game slide since Jan. 13-18, 2016. North Carolina State (18-11, 9-9) dodged its second three-game slide of the season on Saturday by posting a 77-73 home triumph over Pittsburgh.
The Wolfpack are hoping to complete a season sweep after rolling past the Blue Devils, 88-66, at home on Feb. 19. The Blue Devils are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any NC State vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.
Now, the model has locked in on Duke vs. NC State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for North Carolina State.
- Duke vs. North Carolina State spread: Blue Devils -12.5
- Duke vs. North Carolina State over-under: 151.5 points
- Duke vs. North Carolina State money line: Blue Devils -851, Wolfpack +565
- DUKE: C Vernon Carey Jr. has scored in double digits in 27 of his 29 games this season
- NCST: F Manny Bates leads the ACC with 81 blocked shots
Why Duke can cover
The model has considered that the Blue Devils will be seeking revenge after suffering their most lopsided loss to an unranked opponent in coach Mike Krzyzewski's 40 seasons with the school in last month's meeting with the Wolfpack. Carey is coming off his 13th consecutive double-figure performance as he scored 17 points against Virginia and added 10 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season.
The freshman is averaging close to a double-double over his last 10 games, scoring 18.8 points while pulling down 9.8 rebounds in that span. Sophomore Tre Jones also has been producing at a high rate of late, as his 17-point performance versus the Cavaliers was his 15th straight double-digit effort.
Why NC State can cover
Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. NC State spread. Bates blocked five shots on Saturday to climb into third place on the Wolfpack's single-season list. The freshman forward also registered his first double-double in the victory, setting career highs with 13 points and 10 boards.
Senior guard Markell Johnson was a force in last month's triumph over Duke, scoring a career-high -- and game-high -- 28 points, while junior guard Devon Daniels also recorded a personal best with 25 points. NC State went 8-for-13 from 3-point range in that victory, its largest against a Top-10 team since its 103-81 win over No. 3 Saint Joseph's on March 13, 1965.
How to make Duke vs. North Carolina State picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total as Carey has another strong scoring performance for the Blue Devils, while four players produce double-digit scoring for NC State. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Duke vs. NC State? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina State vs. Duke spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.
-
