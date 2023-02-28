The Duke Blue Devils will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday night. Duke is undefeated in its 15 home games at Cameron Indoor Stadium, including back-to-back wins over Louisville and Virginia Tech last week. NC State is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, getting crushed by Clemson on Saturday.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Duke vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 145. Before entering any NC State vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. NC State. Here are several college basketball odds for North Carolina State vs. Duke:

Duke vs. NC State spread: Duke -6.5

Duke vs. NC State over/under: 145 points

Duke vs. NC State money line: Duke -305, NC State +240

Why Duke can cover

Duke is undefeated at home coming into this game, and it is wrapping up a three-game homestand after beating Louisville and Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils have matched their best winning streak of the season at four games, with head coach Jon Scheyer setting the program record for the most wins by a first-year coach. They avenged a Jan. 23 loss to Virginia Tech with Saturday night's 81-65 win, as all five starters scored in double figures.

Junior guard Jeremy Roach had one of his most complete performances of the season, scoring 19 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing five rebounds. Star freshman Kyle Filipowski leads Duke with 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, while Roach is averaging 13.0 points. The Blue Devils are 14-6 in their last 20 games against NC State, which has only covered the spread in five of its last 16 road games.

Why NC State can cover

NC State crushed Duke in the first meeting of the season, rolling to an 84-60 win last month. The Wolfpack scored the first 15 points of the game and led by 22 points at halftime as 4.5-point underdogs. Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith scored 24 points on 8 of 19 shooting, while senior guard Jarkel Joiner added 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

The Wolfpack have not lost consecutive games this season and are trying to keep that trend alive on Tuesday night. Smith (17.6) and Joiner (17.0) are one of the best scoring duos in the country, and senior forward DJ Burns is adding 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. NC State has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games against Duke, which is 4-11 against the spread in its last 15 games this season.

