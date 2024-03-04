Teams trending in opposite directions clash when the 10th-ranked Duke Blue Devils battle the North Carolina State Wolfpack in a key ACC showdown on Monday. The Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4 ACC), who are second in the conference, just one game behind ninth-ranked North Carolina, have won two in a row and 10 of 12. The Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9 ACC), who have lost two in a row and five of seven, are just 1-5 against the top four teams in the conference. This will be the first meeting between the teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Duke leads the all-time series 151-103, including a 9-8 edge in games played at PNC Arena. The Blue Devils are 6-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. NC State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 149. Before making any NC State vs. Duke picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. NC State and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for NC State vs. Duke:

Duke vs. North Carolina State spread: Duke - 6

Duke vs. North Carolina State over/under: 149 points

Duke vs. North Carolina State money line: Duke -250, NC State +200

DUKE: The Blue Devils have covered the spread in 22 of their last 35 games (+8.80 units)

NCS: The Wolfpack have hit the team total over in 19 of their last 32 games (+4.30 units)

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski dominated in Saturday's 73-48 win over Virginia, finishing with 21 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and adding three steals and two assists. He just missed a double-double in an 84-59 win over Louisville on Wednesday, scoring nine points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and adding six assists. He has eight double-doubles on the year, including a season-high 30 points and 13 rebounds in an 84-79 win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 13.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach, who is in his fourth season with the Blue Devils, has 101 career starts in 123 games played. He has reached double-digit scoring 20 times this season, including in six of the past seven games. He poured in 19 points, while grabbing six rebounds and three steals in Wednesday's win over Louisville. He scored a season-high 22 points in an 80-75 win against Arkansas on Nov. 29.

Why NC State can cover

Senior guard DJ Horne, who is in his first season with the Wolfpack after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at Illinois State and the past two years at Arizona State, has started 28 of 29 games this year. He leads N.C. State in scoring and is averaging 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes. He was dominant in Saturday's loss at No. 9 North Carolina, scoring 20 points, while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He scored a season-high 32 points in an 87-83 loss at Syracuse on Feb. 20.

The Wolfpack are also led by another transfer in junior guard Jayden Taylor. After playing two years at Butler, Taylor joined North Carolina State this year, and has started 24 of 29 games. He has scored 20-plus points in each of the last two games, including 24 in a 90-83 loss at Florida State on Tuesday, and 22 points in Saturday's loss at North Carolina. In 28.4 minutes of action, Taylor is averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals. See which team to pick here.

How to make NC State vs. Duke picks

