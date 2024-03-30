The No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) will try to advance to their 18th Final Four in school history when they face the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack (25-14) in an all-ACC Elite Eight matchup on Sunday evening. Duke is tied with Kentucky for the third-most Final Four appearances in college basketball, sitting only behind North Carolina and UCLA. The Blue Devils took down No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 on Friday, while the Wolfpack have won eight straight games, including five wins in five days to win the ACC Tournament. NC State extended its magical run with a 67-58 win over No. 2 seed Marquette in the Sweet 16.

Tipoff is set for 5:05 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Blue Devils are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Duke vs. NC State odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.

Duke vs. NC State spread: Duke -6.5

Duke vs. NC State over/under: 143 points

Duke vs. NC State money line: Duke -287, NC State +228

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games.

NCST: The Wolfpack are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

Why Duke can cover

Duke lost to NC State when these teams met in the ACC Tournament two weeks ago, but the Blue Devils cruised to a 79-64 win at NC State in the regular season at the beginning of March. They have bounced back from their conference tournament loss with a three-game winning streak, including an upset over top-ranked Houston in the Sweet 16 on Friday. Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski had 16 points and nine rebounds in a game that Duke never trailed in the second half.

Filipowski leads the Blue Devils with 16.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, while senior guard Jeremy Roach is adding 14.0 points and 3.2 assists. Freshman guard Jared McCain has stepped up with several clutch performances in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 30 points in a win over James Madison in the second round. The Blue Devils have covered the spread in 11 of their last 14 games, and they have won five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why NC State can cover

NC State has put together one of the greatest postseason runs in recent years, starting with five wins in five days to win the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack beat Duke, Virginia and North Carolina during that stretch, despite being betting underdogs in all of those contests. They have been underdogs twice already in the NCAA Tournament as well, including their 67-58 win over No. 2 seed Marquette on Friday.

Senior guard DJ Horne had 19 points in the win over the Golden Eagles, while junior forward Mohamed Diarra posted a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Horne (16.8) leads four NC State players who are averaging double digits, and they are playing with as much confidence as any team in the tournament. The Wolfpack have covered the spread in nine of their last 13 games against Duke.

