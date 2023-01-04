A pair of red-hot Atlantic Coast Conference teams clash when the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils battle the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Wednesday. The Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1), who have won five of the last six games, are coming off an 86-67 win over Florida State on Saturday. The Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3), who have won four of the past six games, dropped a 78-64 decision at Clemson on Friday. Duke has won the last three meetings with NC State and eight of the last 11.

Tip-off from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 150-102, including a 48-43 edge in games played at Raleigh. The Blue Devils are 5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 144.5.

Duke vs. North Carolina State spread: Duke -5

Duke vs. North Carolina State over/under: 144.5 points

Duke vs. North Carolina State money line: Duke -210, NC State +175

DUKE: The Blue Devils 5-1 against the spread in their last six Wednesday game

NCST: The over is 6-1 in the Wolfpack's last seven games following a straight-up loss

Why Duke can cover



The Blue Devils are led in scoring by freshman forward Kyle Filipowski, who leads all freshmen nationally in double-doubles with six. He also leads all power conference freshmen in rebounds with 8.6, and is a four-time ACC Rookie of the Week. He is the first player in ACC history to open the season with four straight Rookie of the Week honors. For the year, he has started all 14 games, averaging 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Junior guard Jeremy Roach also averages double-digit scoring. In 13 games played, Roach is averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He scored his 700th career point in Saturday's win over Florida State, and has 707 in his career. He is Duke's only returning starter from Duke's 2022 Final Four team.

Why NC State can cover

Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is first in the ACC in 3-point field goals (45), and is third in scoring (271 points), steals (27) and assists (79). For the year, he averages 18.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The preseason All-ACC first-team selection scored a season-high 33 points against Coppin State on Dec. 6. He is coming off a 21-point, three-rebound and three-assist effort at Clemson on Friday.

Senior guard Jarkel Joiner averages 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is hitting on 45.2% of his shots from the floor, including 35.1% from 3-point range and 77.5% of his free throws. He is 13th in the ACC in scoring and was named the ACC Player of the Week on Nov. 28. Joiner scored 29 points on 11 of 17 field goals, including 5 of 7 3-pointers, in a 94-72 win over Coppin State on Dec. 6.

