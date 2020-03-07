Duke vs. North Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Duke vs. North Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
North Carolina @ Duke
Current Records: North Carolina 13-17; Duke 24-6
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels and the #12 Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC clash at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
UNC beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 93-83 on Tuesday. It was another big night for UNC's guard Cole Anthony, who had 28 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils didn't have too much trouble with the NC State Wolfpack at home on Monday as they won 88-69. Duke got double-digit scores from six players: guard Cassius Stanley (18), center Vernon Carey Jr. (17), guard Tre Jones (15), guard Jordan Goldwire (11), forward Wendell Moore Jr. (10), and forward Justin Robinson (10).
UNC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
UNC is now 13-17 while Duke sits at 24-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Tar Heels enter the game with 3.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But Duke is even better: they rank third in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with six on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $738.47
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
Duke and North Carolina both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Duke 98 vs. North Carolina 96
- Mar 15, 2019 - Duke 74 vs. North Carolina 73
- Mar 09, 2019 - North Carolina 79 vs. Duke 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - North Carolina 88 vs. Duke 72
- Mar 09, 2018 - North Carolina 74 vs. Duke 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Duke 74 vs. North Carolina 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - North Carolina 82 vs. Duke 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Duke 93 vs. North Carolina 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - North Carolina 90 vs. Duke 83
- Feb 09, 2017 - Duke 86 vs. North Carolina 78
- Mar 05, 2016 - North Carolina 76 vs. Duke 72
- Feb 17, 2016 - Duke 74 vs. North Carolina 73
