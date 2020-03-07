Duke vs. North Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Duke

Current Records: North Carolina 13-17; Duke 24-6

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the #12 Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC clash at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UNC beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 93-83 on Tuesday. It was another big night for UNC's guard Cole Anthony, who had 28 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils didn't have too much trouble with the NC State Wolfpack at home on Monday as they won 88-69. Duke got double-digit scores from six players: guard Cassius Stanley (18), center Vernon Carey Jr. (17), guard Tre Jones (15), guard Jordan Goldwire (11), forward Wendell Moore Jr. (10), and forward Justin Robinson (10).

UNC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

UNC is now 13-17 while Duke sits at 24-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Tar Heels enter the game with 3.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But Duke is even better: they rank third in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with six on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $738.47

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Duke and North Carolina both have six wins in their last 12 games.