Duke vs. North Carolina: How to watch on TV, live stream online, prediction, line, pick

One of college basketball's top rivalries is renewed on Thursday

Duke and North Carolina will battle it out on the hardwood on Thursday night for bragging rights to Tobacco Road in one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball.

Duke (19-4) enters the game having lost two of its last three, including a baffling loss to hapless St. John's last Saturday. But the Blue Devils have been stellar overall for much of the season including wins on its NCAA Tournament resume over Michigan State, Florida, Miami and others. A win here over the Tar Heels would undeniably qualify as its best road win of the season.

However, a win for Duke won't be easy to snatch up. UNC leads the overall series 135-110 and hasn't lost to the Blue Devils on its own floor since 2016 -- the same night Grayson Allen and Brandon Ingram combined for 43 points in a 74-73 victory. The Tar Heels enter the game on a slump of their own, having lost three of their last four in ACC play.

Viewing information

  • When: Thursday, 8:00 pm ET  
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN

Odds and analysis

  • Odds via SportsLine: Duke -1
  • Pick: Duke -1
  • Analysis: UNC's recent woes going into Thursday night give me pause, as does this factoid: the Tar Heels are 3-5 on their home floor vs. Duke since 2010. Give me the Blue Devils to win, say, 84-81 in a tight one that comes down to the wire.
