Duke vs. North Carolina live updates: No. 1 Blue Devils closing in on top seed, face No. 17 Tar Heels

The final weekend of the college basketball regular season will see one of the best rivalries in sports get renewed when No. 1 Duke faces No. 17 North Carolina in the final game before next week's ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils have already clinched the ACC regular-season title and will be the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament. North Carolina is in position to earn the No. 4 seed, which would secure a double-bye.



This will be a rematch of one of the best college basketball games of the season. After trailing for nearly all 40 minutes of regulation, UNC stunned Duke when star guard Seth Trimble knocked down a 3-pointer in the final second. That remains Duke's only loss in ACC play.



Since that loss to UNC, Duke has won seven consecutive games, including a marquee nonconference win over Michigan. After the upset, UNC dropped a game to Miami but has since won six of its past seven.



A notable player who will not be suiting up on Saturday is UNC star forward Caleb Wilson, a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wilson will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a broken right thumb in practice earlier this week

