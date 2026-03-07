Skip to Main Content
Duke vs. North Carolina live updates: No. 1 Blue Devils closing in on top seed, face No. 17 Tar Heels

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels meet Saturday in a battle that could carry significant NCAA Tournament implications

The final weekend of the college basketball regular season will see one of the best rivalries in sports get renewed when No. 1 Duke faces No. 17 North Carolina in the final game before next week's ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils have already clinched the ACC regular-season title and will be the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament. North Carolina is in position to earn the No. 4 seed, which would secure a double-bye.

This will be a rematch of one of the best college basketball games of the season. After trailing for nearly all 40 minutes of regulation, UNC stunned Duke when star guard Seth Trimble knocked down a 3-pointer in the final second. That remains Duke's only loss in ACC play.

Since that loss to UNC, Duke has won seven consecutive games, including a marquee nonconference win over Michigan. After the upset, UNC dropped a game to Miami but has since won six of its past seven.

A notable player who will not be suiting up on Saturday is UNC star forward Caleb Wilson, a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wilson will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a broken right thumb in practice earlier this week

Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights as the Blue Devils meet the Tar Heels in a monumental showdown on Saturday.

Cameron Boozer running away with NPOTY

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Duke star Cameron Boozer is running away with National Player of the Year honors. He is the consensus favorite to win the award and could become the latest freshman to claim college basketball's top individual honor. Boozer is averaging 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season. He would become the second consecutive Duke freshman (Cooper Flagg) to win the award.

Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: Washington's Hannes Steinbach earns Freshman of the Week again
Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, pick

Just over 24 hours before tipoff, North Carolina announced that star forward Caleb Wilson would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken thumb in practice. It's a devastating blow for the short- and long-term future of UNC basketball. Wilson was outstanding in the first matchup against Duke, and others will have to step up in his absence. Duke should be able to finish the regular season at home with a win over its in-state rival. In both of Duke's losses this season, late-game blunders proved costly. The Blue Devils have not lost at home this season, and I expect that to continue this weekend. Still, even without Wilson, UNC keeps the game relatively close and covers the 16-point spread. Pick: UNC +16

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, pick, odds, spread: Blue Devils, Tar Heels renew fierce rivalry
Bracketology: How Duke vs. North Carolina could impact No. 1 overall seed race for March Madness

Duke's aspirations of being the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament will be hanging in the balance when the top-ranked Blue Devils host No. 17 North Carolina on Saturday. With a loss, Duke would likely drop behind Michigan and Arizona in CBS Sports Bracketology and be the No. 3 overall seed.

Either way, the Blue Devils are likely to play in the East Region and to open the tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. But earning the No. 1 overall seed is nonetheless a badge of honor that Duke could add to what will be a long list of 2025-26 accolades.

Duke is already the outright ACC champion, and star freshman Cam Boozer is the favorite to win the Naismith Award. Fourth-year coach Jon Scheyer may also find himself collecting some Coach of the Year hardware. This is shaping up to be the Blue Devils' second No. 1 seed under Scheyer, but it would be his first time earning the No. 1 overall seed. 

Bracketology: How Duke vs. North Carolina could impact No. 1 overall seed race for March Madness
Bracketology: How Duke vs. North Carolina could impact No. 1 overall seed race for March Madness
March 7, 2026, 9:30 PM
Who steps up for UNC with Wilson out?

With Wilson out, the focus will shift back to the frontcourt. Wilson is by far UNC's most talented player, so others will have to step up if the Tar Heels want to make a run in March. Since Wilson's injury, North Carolina has been starting Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesaar in the frontcourt.

Stevenson, a transfer from Alabama, is averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 25 minutes per game. During his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Stevenson averaged just under 19 minutes per game and made 27 starts in his career. This season at UNC, Stevenson has started 22 games and has found a more consistent role.

The good news for North Carolina is that Stevenson has stepped up in big moments on the biggest stage in the sport. In 2024, Stevenson came off the bench and scored 19 points in Alabama's win over Clemson in the Elite Eight. Stevenson's best game this season came right after Wilson's injury when he scored a season-high 19 points in a win over Pitt.

 
UNC star Caleb Wilson out for remainder of season after suffering broken right thumb in practice

North Carolina star Caleb Wilson will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his right thumb during a non-contact drill in practice on Thursday, the school announced on Friday. Wilson was recovering from a left-hand fracture suffered during the first half of the Tar Heels' 75-66 road loss against Miami last month, and there was optimism he could be returning soon.

Wilson, who is a top-five projected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, ends his freshman season averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. In his final game against Miami, he scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in 26 minutes of action.

The 19.8 points per game Wilson averaged is the most all-time by a North Carolina freshman. Wilson scored at least 20 points in 17 games this season, which is also a program record for a freshman. Wilson also finished with 11 double-doubles in 24 games.

UNC star Caleb Wilson out for remainder of season after suffering broken right thumb in practice
UNC star Caleb Wilson out for remainder of season after suffering broken right thumb in practice
