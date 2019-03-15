Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, predictions from advanced model on 11-5 run

Act III of North Carolina vs. Duke takes place Friday, and a key piece is back in the equation for the Blue Devils. Zion Williamson, Duke's star forward, will face the Tar Heels in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament after missing virtually all of the first two games between the teams. Just 36 seconds into the first matchup on Feb. 20, Williamson famously blew out a shoe and suffered a mild knee sprain in the process, forcing him out of that contest as well as the next five. North Carolina beat a Zion-less Duke squad that night and in the regular-season finale. But Williamson returned with an emphatic performance on Thursday, scoring 29 points on 13-of-13 shooting in a victory against Syracuse.

Tipoff between North Carolina (27-5) and Duke (27-5) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 165.

For Friday's game, the model has factored in Williamson's return. The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson is averaging 21.9 points (second on the team behind RJ Barrett's 23.3) while leading the team in rebounding (9.0) and shooting 69.6 percent from the field. Three of Duke's five losses came with Williamson out.

In Thursday's win, the Blue Devils pulled away from Syracuse behind the inside game of Williamson and the shooting of Barrett, who added 23 points. Duke also had more rebounds (38 to 27), assists (16 to seven) and steals (14 to eight) than the Orange.

But just because Williamson is back doesn't guarantee that the Blue Devils will cover the Duke vs. North Carolina spread in the 2019 ACC Tournament semifinals.

The model also knows that the Tar Heels, ranked No. 3 nationally, are playing arguably the best ball of any team in the country. Since being blown out 83-62 at home by Louisville on Jan. 12, North Carolina has won 15 of 16 games, with the only loss coming to No. 4 Virginia.

Freshman guard Coby White has been a revelation the past 16 games. White, who scored just four points in the loss to Louisville, has improved his scoring (18.7 points from 14.0), shooting (44.6 percent from 41.9), 3-point shooting (38.7 percent from 34.6) and assist-turnover ratio (1.76 from 1.30) in that span. In the quarterfinal win over the Cardinals on Thursday, he had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

