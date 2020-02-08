Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from model on 33-15 run

One of college basketball's most notable rivalries renews Saturday when the seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils (19-3) visit Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-12) in an ACC matchup. The Blue Devils have won four in a row and rank third in the nation in scoring, averaging 82.5 points per game. North Carolina has lost nine of its past 11 games, and it ranks near the bottom of the ACC in nearly every offensive category.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Blue Devils are eight-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 150. Before considering any UNC vs. Duke picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for UNC vs. Duke:

Duke vs. North Carolina spread: Blue Devils -8

Duke vs. North Carolina over-under: 150

Duke vs. North Carolina money line: Blue Devils -338, Tar Heels +293

DUKE: The Blue Devils have held the opponent's top scorer below his average in 12 of the past 15 games.

UNC: F Garrison Brooks has 10 doubles-doubles and topped 20 points in four of the past nine games.

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following an ATS loss, and they are one of the best teams in the nation on both ends of the floor. They are No. 2 in outscoring opponents by almost 18 points per game, and they are sixth in blocked shots at 6.1 per game. Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. gets 1.7 blocks per game and also leads the team in scoring (17.8 per game) and rebounds (nine).

Point guard Tre Jones runs the show, averaging 6.7 assists and almost two steals and chipping in 15.2 points per game. Duke is facing a Tar Heels team that is 1-5 against the spread in its last six at home, and 10 Blue Devils average at least 12 minutes.

Why North Carolina can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. UNC spread in this rivalry matchup. North Carolina has covered the spread in its last four against a team with a winning record, and despite numerous injuries the Heels still have the talent. Freshman Cole Anthony scored 16 and had seven rebounds in a loss to FSU on Monday, his second game back after knee surgery. Brooks is averaging 14.9 points and nine rebounds, and freshman Armando Bacot adds 10.5 points and 8.1 boards.

The Tar Heels are a home underdog for the first time since 2015, and with Brandon Robinson out, other players will need to step up. Senior guard Christian Keeling was that guy against FSU, scoring 14 points, almost 10 above his average.

How to make Duke vs. North Carolina picks

