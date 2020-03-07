Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from proven model

One of the top rivalries in college basketball resumes on Saturday night when the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils host the Tobacco Road rival North Carolina Tar Heels in the teams' regular-season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke (24-6, 14-5 in ACC) enters Saturday with a chance to win a share of the conference regular season title but will need to win and have Louisville and Florida State lose.

North Carolina (13-17, 6-13) is riding a three-game winning streak with victories over Wake Forest and NC State at home and a road win over Syracuse. Despite their recent play, the Tar Heels are in the midst of a historically poor season. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are favored by 11.5 in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Duke picks, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Duke vs. UNC spread: Blue Devils -11.5

Duke vs. UNC Over/Under: 152.5 points

Duke vs. UNC money line: Blue Devils -560, Tar Heels +400

Duke: Third in Division I in scoring (82.3)

UNC: Leads the ACC in rebound margin (7.7)

Why the Blue Devils can cover

The Blue Devils are 14-2 at home versus 12-4 in all other games. The biggest difference is on defense. In fact, Duke allows just 62.8 points per game at Cameron, but gives up 73.3 points away from Durham.

In addition, when the Blue Devils get rolling, they don't let off the gas. This season's Duke team has a school-record five 30-point victories in the ACC. If the Blue Devils can build a lead on Senior Night, don't expect them to have mercy on rival North Carolina.

Why the Tar Heels can cover

Even though North Carolina is having one of its worst seasons in program history, the team is playing its best ball of the year. Over the past three games, the Tar Heels have scored 1.23 points per possession, well above their season average of 1.07.

In addition, North Carolina arguably should have won the first meeting between the two teams. In that game, the Tar Heels blew a double-digit lead and eventually lost on a buzzer-beater in overtime. North Carolina is playing much better now than it was then, but the same argument cannot be made about Duke, which has lost three of its last five games.

