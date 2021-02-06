Teams coming off losses meet in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup when the North Carolina Tar Heels visit their Tobacco Road rival, the Duke Blue Devils, on Saturday. The Tar Heels (11-6), who are coming off a 63-50 loss at Clemson on Tuesday, are fifth in the ACC at 6-4. The Blue Devils (7-6), who dropped a 77-75 decision at Miami (Fla.) on Monday, are tied for sixth in the conference with Pittsburgh at 5-4. North Carolina has won six of its last eight games, while Duke has lost four of six.

Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for 6 p.m. ET. North Carolina leads the all-time series 139-114, but Duke holds a 55-49 edge in home games, including a 46-37 advantage at Cameron Indoor. The Blue Devils are 3.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Duke odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145. Before making any Duke vs. North Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. UNC. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UNC vs. Duke:

North Carolina vs. Duke spread: Duke -3.5

North Carolina vs. Duke over-under: 145 points

North Carolina vs. Duke money line: Duke -170; North Carolina +145

UNC: Has scored 80 or more points four times this season, including three of the last six games

DUKE: Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt has scored 12 or more points, shot 40 percent or better from the field, made four or more field goals and played 29-plus minutes in every game this season

Why Duke can cover



Hurt has been a force for the Blue Devils this season, averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals per game. Hurt has scored 20 or more points in six games and has registered three double-doubles, including a 21-point, 13-rebound effort against No. 8 Michigan State on Dec. 1. He was named both the ACC Player of the Week and the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Jan. 11. Hurt has a plus-9.11 points-per-game improvement over last season.

Freshman guard DJ Steward is off to a fast start to his collegiate career and ranks second on the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He leads the team in free throw shooting, connecting on 85.3 percent of his shots at the line. He has reached double figures in 10 of 13 games and is coming off a 14-point effort at Miami (Fla.) on Monday.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels have a balanced offensive attack with seven players averaging 6.5 points per game or better, including three in double figures. Sophomore forward Armando Bacot tops North Carolina, averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. He is hitting on 65 percent of his field goals, and has scored in double figures in 12 of 17 contests. Bacot has posted four double-doubles this season, including a 21-point, 10-rebound effort at Pittsburgh on Jan. 26.

Also making his mark is senior forward Garrison Brooks, who has been a force, playing 29 minutes per game. He is averaging 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. He is hitting on 45.1 percent of his shots from the floor, including 40 percent from 3-point range. He has reached double figures 10 times and has one double-double, a 16-point, 10-rebound effort against Syracuse on Jan. 12.

How to make North Carolina vs. Duke picks

The model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams combine for 143 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Duke? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.