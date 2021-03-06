The North Carolina Tar Heels look for the regular-season sweep over the rival Duke Blue Devils when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday. The Tar Heels (15-9), who have lost two of three, are tied for sixth in the conference with Clemson at 9-6. The Blue Devils (11-10), who have dropped two in a row, are tied for ninth in the ACC with North Carolina State at 9-8. North Carolina won the first meeting, 91-87, at Duke on Feb. 6.

Tip-off from the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., is set for 6 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 140-114, including a 64-37 edge in games at Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are three-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 148. Before making any North Carolina vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Duke. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Duke vs. UNC:

Duke vs. North Carolina spread: North Carolina -3

Duke vs. North Carolina over-under: 148 points

DU: Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt has scored 20 or more points in four of the last six games and has averaged 22 over that stretch

UNC: Roy Williams is 95-33 (.742) in March as head coach of the Tar Heels

Why North Carolina can cover



The Tar Heels have six players averaging 7.9 points per game or better. Sophomore forward Armando Bacot leads North Carolina in scoring (11.5) and field goal percentage (.624) and is second in rebounding (7.7) and third in blocks (17). His field goal percentage is tied for the 10th-highest in school history. In his career, he has led the Tar Heels in scoring seven times, including three times as a freshman. He has scored in double figures 15 times, including a season-high 21 at Pittsburgh on Jan. 26.

Senior forward Garrison Brooks is also having a solid season, averaging 10.5 points and seven rebounds. He made his 100th career start against Northeastern on Feb. 17 and is the 78th player to score 1,000 points as a Tar Heel. For his career, he has scored 1,242 points and grabbed 772 rebounds. He has made 52.8 percent of his shots from the floor and has scored in double figures 58 times and has 18 games with 10 or more rebounds.

Why Duke can cover

Hurt has been one of the bright spots for the Blue Devils in a down season. He leads the team in scoring at 18.9 points per game and in rebounding (6.2). Hurt had a monster game last Saturday against Louisville, scoring 37 points on 15 of 21 shooting, his first 30-point game and the most by a Blue Devil since Grayson Allen scored 37 against Michigan State in the 2017 Champions Classic. Over the last six games, Hurt is 49 of 72 (68.1 percent) from the field and 19 of 32 (59.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Freshman guard DJ Steward is having a solid start to his career, averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 82 percent of his free throws. Steward has also hit at least one 3-pointer in 18 consecutive games, and has scored in double figures 15 times this season, including in 14 of the last 18 games. In the win at Wake Forest, he posted a 16-point, seven-rebound, three-assist and two-steal effort in just 30 minutes of action.

How to make UNC vs. Duke picks

The model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. Duke? And which side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.