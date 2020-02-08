Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from computer on 33-15 run

The Blue Devils will try to avoid a major setback against their bitter rival when No. 7 Duke heads to the Dean Dome to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in an ACC matchup on Saturday night. Duke has won four in a row and comes in off a 63-55 victory against Boston College on Tuesday. Duke has lost three in a row in Chapel Hill, but the injury-ravaged Tar Heels come in as losers of nine of their last 11, including a 65-59 setback at Florida State on Monday.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 7.5-pint favorites in the latest UNC vs. Duke odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 150. Before considering your Duke vs. North Carolina picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Duke vs. North Carolina spread: Blue Devils -7.5

Duke vs. North Carolina over-under: 150

Duke vs. North Carolina money line: Blue Devils -350, Tar Heels +293

DUKE: The Blue Devils have held the opponent's top scorer below his average in 12 of the past 15 games.

UNC: F Garrison Brooks has 10 doubles-doubles and topped 20 points in four of the past nine games.

Why Duke can cover

Duke is 10-5 against the spread the past three years with the rest disadvantage, and the Blue Devils average 82.5 points per game. UNC scores 70.9 and is near the bottom of the conference in every shooting category. Duke also outscores opponents by almost 18, ranking second in the nation, and is 12th in field-goal percentage (48.4) while the Tar Heels are 315th (40.8). Freshman center Vernon Carey blocks 1.6 shots per game for a Duke team that averages 6.5 (sixth in NCAA).

The 6-foot-10 Carey does it all for the Blue Devils, averaging 17.8 points and nine rebounds, and sophomore Tre Jones is one the country's best distributors. Jones averages 6.7 assists and just shy of two steals while scoring 15.2 points. Duke is 15-12 against the spread on the road over the last three years, and nine players average at least four points a game, with Cassius Stanley (12) and Matthew Hurt (10.9) in double figures.

Why North Carolina can cover

Even so, the Blue Devils aren't a lock to cover the Duke vs. UNC spread in this rivalry matchup. North Carolina has covered the spread in its last four against a team with a winning record, and despite numerous injuries the Heels still have the talent. Freshman Cole Anthony scored 16 and had seven rebounds in a loss to FSU on Monday, his second game back after knee surgery. Brooks is averaging 14.9 points and nine rebounds, and freshman Armando Bacot adds 10.5 points and 8.1 boards.

The Tar Heels are a home underdog for the first time since 2015, and with Brandon Robinson out, other players will need to step up. Senior guard Christian Keeling was that guy against FSU, scoring 14 points, almost 10 above his average.

How to make Duke vs. North Carolina picks

