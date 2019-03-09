Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

A share of the ACC regular-season championship is on the line, and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament might be in play, when third-ranked North Carolina hosts second-ranked Duke in a regular-season finale that tips at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tar Heels (25-5, 15-2) are tied with Virginia atop the ACC with one game to go, while Duke (26-4, 14-3) is right behind them. Both teams are in the top three in RPI and NET ratings and worthy of top-line consideration in the Big Dance. Vegas lists the Tar Heels as three-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 166 in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds. Blue Devils star Zion Williamson is expected to miss Saturday's game, so before you make any Duke vs. UNC picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows UNC has hit its stride at the right time, winning 13 of its last 14 games, with the lone defeat coming at Virginia. The same can't be said of Duke. The Tar Heels routed the Blue Devils 88-72 on Feb. 20 after Williamson injured his knee when his shoe exploded in the opening minute. Without Williamson, Duke hasn't been as invincible, losing by five at Virginia Tech and, on Tuesday, edging Wake Forest (11-18) by a single point.

The high-scoring Heels (86.8 ppg, third-most in the nation) have five players averaging at least 15 points per game. With Williamson likely out, only freshman RJ Barrett (23.3 ppg) can boast the same for the Devils. Four different players have led the team in scoring the last five games for the balanced Heels.

But just because the Tar Heels are playing well and are at home doesn't mean they can cover the Duke vs. North Carolina spread in their final game before the 2019 ACC Tournament.

Without Williamson, the Blue Devils are 3-2, but they have one of the best "No. 2" scoring options in Barrett. The freshman is averaging 26.2 points in the last five games. Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for 60 in the first meeting at UNC, while the defense held the Heels' three-point shooting to just 2-for-20.

Duke has been a Saturday moneymaker, covering in four of its last five. The Devils are also on a 9-3 against the spread run at Chapel Hill.

