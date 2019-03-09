Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 111-87 roll

National powerhouses and top-shelf rivals collide on the final Saturday of the college basketball regular season when the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils take the nine-mile drive to Chapel Hill to face the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The ACC regular-season title is in play, with UNC (25-5, 15-2) tied with Virginia entering play on Saturday. Duke (26-4, 14-3), meanwhile, is one game back. The latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds have the Tar Heels favored by 4.5 points, up 1.5 points from the opening line. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is at 167. UNC pounded Duke in Durham 88-72 on Feb. 20, with Zion Williamson (knee) getting injured in the opening minute. Williamson is officially out on Saturday, and before locking in any Duke vs. North Carolina picks of your own, you'll want to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows few teams this side of Gonzaga are as red-hot as the Tar Heels. They're on a 13-1 run, with 10 of those victories by double figures. Cameron Johnson (16.9 ppg), Coby White (16.2) and Luke Maye (15.0) lead a balanced scoring effort that includes three others averaging at least 8.0 ppg.

UNC ranks third in the nation at 86.4 ppg. While Duke has dominated in victory, its defense has been crushed in defeat. The Blue Devils allow just 63.9 ppg in wins, but 87.3 ppg in losses. UNC has only been held to under 70 points three times, and lit up Duke for 88 points in a 16-point win Feb. 20. UNC comes in 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 against ACC foes.

But just because the Tar Heels are playing well and are at home doesn't mean they can cover the Duke vs. North Carolina spread in their final game before the 2019 ACC Tournament.

Without Williamson, the Blue Devils are 3-2, but they have one of the best "No. 2" scoring options in RJ Barrett. The freshman is averaging 26.2 points in the last five games. Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for 60 in the first meeting at UNC, while the defense held the Heels' three-point shooting to just 2-for-20.

Duke has been a Saturday moneymaker, covering in four of its last five. The Devils are also on a 9-3 against the spread run at Chapel Hill.

