Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 16-8 run

Red-hot Atlantic Coast Conference rivals collide Wednesday when eighth-ranked North Carolina visits No. 1-ranked Duke. The Tar Heels (20-5, 10-2) have won eight of nine on the road and 12 of 14, while the Blue Devils (23-2, 11-1) have won 18 of 19 and are riding a nine-game winning streak. Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Duke enters the game with a half game lead over Virginia and a one game edge over North Carolina in the conference standings. Duke is a 9-point favorite in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 165.

Since losing to Syracuse on Jan. 14, the Blue Devils have beaten their opponents by an average of 15 per game and are looking for their 20th ACC regular-season championship and 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Since Mike Krzyzewski took over as coach in 1980-81, Duke has made it to the tournament 34 times.

Freshman RJ Barrett (22.7 ppg) leads the Duke offense, reaching double figures in all 25 games he's played. He had 30 and 26 to lift the Blue Devils to a regular-season sweep of Virginia. Freshman forward Zion Williamson (22.4 ppg) has been on fire, hitting or surpassing his average in eight of the past 10 games, including 35 points against Syracuse and 32 against North Carolina State.

But just because Duke has dominated for more than a month does not guarantee the Blue Devils will cover the Duke vs. North Carolina spread.

That's because North Carolina has been impressive as well. The Tar Heels are looking for their 15th NCAA Tournament in 16 seasons under coach Roy Williams, including their ninth in a row. The Tar Heels have six national titles, including three under Williams, and have made the NCAA Tournament 49 times, including 20 Final Four appearances.

Senior guard Cameron Johnson (16.3 points) has sparked North Carolina's offense, reaching or surpassing his average in five of the past six games, including 27 points at Wake Forest on Saturday. Freshman guard Coby White (15.7 points) has also been hot, reaching his average or bettering it in seven of the past 10 games, including a 33-point performance against Miami on Feb. 9.

