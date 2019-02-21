Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: College basketball picks, top predictions from model on 16-8 run

Superstar freshmen Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett will get their first taste of college basketball's most intense rivalry on Wednesday night when the Duke Blue Devils host the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET. Led by those aforementioned freshmen, Duke is the No. 1 team in the nation, while North Carolina enters the contest at No. 8 in the AP Top 25. Both teams have covered 15 times this season and have point differentials north of 14. With home-court advantage, the Blue Devils are nine-point favorites, while the total is 165 in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds. But before you make any predictions for the Duke vs. UNC rivalry, be sure to see the Duke vs. North Carolina picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Blue Devils should have a huge advantage on the interior with their size, strength and athleticism. In addition to being the most explosive player in college basketball, Williamson is a monster on the offensive glass, averaging 3.6 offensive rebounds per game and helping Duke grab 37.7 percent of offensive rebounds (No. 6 in the nation). Their ability to extend possessions is key for a team with a clear talent advantage just about every time they take the floor.

On the other end, Williamson and Marques Bolden combine to form a dynamic rim-protecting tandem. Bolden averaged 2.0 blocks per game, while Williamson is at 1.9. Jack White and Javin DeLaurier also chip in more than a block per game off the bench.

But just because Mike Krzyzewski's squad has plenty of talent doesn't mean the Blue Devils will cover the Duke vs. North Carolina spread.

That's because North Carolina has been impressive as well. The Tar Heels are looking for their 15th NCAA Tournament in 16 seasons under coach Roy Williams, including their ninth in a row. The Tar Heels have six national titles, including three under Williams, and have made the NCAA Tournament 49 times, including 20 Final Four appearances.

Senior guard Cameron Johnson (16.3 points) has sparked North Carolina's offense, reaching or surpassing his average in five of the past six games, including 27 points at Wake Forest on Saturday. Freshman guard Coby White (15.7 points) has also been hot, reaching his average or bettering it in seven of the past 10 games, including a 33-point performance against Miami on Feb. 9.

