An ACC showdown has the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (16-4) going on the road to play the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels (17-4) on Saturday in a highly-anticipated Tobacco Road rivalry matchup. The Blue Devils are on a three-game win streak rolling into this bout. On Jan. 29, Duke defeated Virginia Tech 77-67. Meanwhile, UNC had its 10-game win streak halted last time out. On Jan. 30, Georgia Tech upset the Tar Heels 74-73.

Tipoff from the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. North Carolina leads the all-time series 143-117. The Tar Heels are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 season on a 120-78 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-7 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. UNC and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UNC vs. Duke:

Duke vs. North Carolina spread: UNC -4.5

Duke vs. North Carolina over/under: 152.5 points

Duke vs. North Carolina money line: UNC -188, Duke +155

DUKE: Duke has hit the 1H Moneyline in 26 of their last 33 games

UNC: North Carolina has hit the Game Total Under in 19 of their last 32 games

Duke vs. North Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski has been one of the main contributors for the Blue Devils. The New York native can score from the mid-range area and around the rim with ease. Filipowski leads the team in points (17.5), rebounds (8.7) and blocks (1.9). In his last game, he dropped 14 points and eight boards.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach is an athletic scorer in the backcourt. Roach has the jumper to space the floor at all three levels while being disruptive in passing lanes. The Virginia native averages 13.9 points, 3.1 assists and a team-high 1.4 steals per game. In Monday's win over Virginia Tech, Roach had 16 points and four assists. See which team to pick here.

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis has been the No. 1 offensive option for the Tar Heels. Davis is a natural scorer from any spot on the court. The New York native plays at his best when he's using his quickness to blow past defenders. Davis is ninth in the nation in scoring (21.5) with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. On Jan. 30, he notched 28 points, five boards and four assists.

This was his third straight game with at least 24 points. Senior forward Armando Bacot thrives around the basket due to his size and power. Bacot lives on the glass with such a soft touch around the rim. He's putting up 13.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. In the Jan. 13 win over Syracuse, Bacot finished with 16 points and 11 boards. See which team to pick here.

How to make UNC vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 149 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. UNC, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 20-7 roll on its top-ranked college basketball spread picks, and find out.