Duke vs. North Carolina odds: Picks from expert on 11-5 college basketball roll

Arguably the most storied rivalry in college basketball renews Saturday when Duke hosts North Carolina in the ACC regular season finale for both clubs. Duke is posted as a seven-point favorite, down a half-point from the open, with the over-under for total points scored set at 161.5. Tip is 8:15 p.m. ET.



Nagel knows the Tar Heels appeared to be playing below their talent level and looked ambivalent at times for the first two-thirds of the season. That all changed when they met the rival Blue Devils in Chapel Hill on Feb. 8.



Slightly favored Duke got out to an impressive start, with a fluid flow on offense and a mix of 3-pointers and transition baskets. It built a 12-point lead in the first 10 minutes.



Then, the Tar Heels finally resembled the team that has been to two straight Final Fours and won last year's national title.



They hustled on defense, scrapped for loose balls and dominated in transition. It all led to an explosive second half and an 82-78 win that transformed their season. Joel Berry scored 21 points and graduate transfer Cameron Johnson added 18 with 13 rebounds.



The win sparked a transformation that led to a six-game ACC win streak, with covers in five. It was snapped when an inspired Miami team hit a long 3-pointer to pull out a 91-88 win in Chapel Hill.



The Blue Devils rebounded with wins and covers and their next five, but they are similarly coming off a disappointing loss. Duke dominated much of the way, but couldn't separate from a Virginia Tech club that was desperate to improve its postseason resume.



The Hokies used a putback as time expired to pull the 64-63 upset, putting both Duke and North Carolina in a bounce-back position Saturday.



