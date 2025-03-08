One of the greatest rivalries in sports takes place for the 153rd time when the North Carolina Tar Heels host the Duke Blue Devils on the final day of the ACC season on Saturday. UNC leads the rivalry, 85-67, all-time and the historic programs are 4-4 head-to-head since the start of the 2021-22 college basketball season. North Carolina is 20-11 overall, including 13-6 in the ACC. Meanwhile, No. 2 Duke is 27-3 overall, including 18-1 in the ACC. Duke defeated North Carolina, 87-70, at home in their first matchup of the season. Duke forward Maliq Brown (shoulder) is questionable.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Duke is favored by 10 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 157.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Duke is a -485 favorite (risk $485 to win $100) on the money line. Before entering any Duke vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Duke vs. North Carolina spread: Duke -10

Duke vs. North Carolina over/under: 157.5 points

Duke vs. North Carolina money line: Duke -485, North Carolina +366

DUKE: The Blue Devils have covered the spread in six straight games

UNC: The Tar Heels have covered the spread in five straight games

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils, a 1-seed in the latest projections from CBS's Jerry Palm, are coming off a 93-60 victory over Wake Forest for their fourth straight win by more than 30 points. Five of Duke's last six victories have come by more than 30 points as it has the No. 1 average score differential (+22.4 points per game) in the nation despite playing in one of the toughest conferences in the country while having a challenging non-conference schedule. Duke is the only team in the nation with a top 10 scoring offense and scoring defense as the Blue Devils average 83.5 ppg (ninth in the nation) while allowing 61.1 ppg (fourth in the country).

Freshman Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils in nearly every category on a per-game basis, including points (19.6), rebounds (7.5) and assists (4.2). His freshman running mate Kon Knueppel is second on the team in scoring (13.6). Flagg has performed to his expectation as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024 and likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to lead one of the most efficient teams in the nation. Duke is 10th in shooting percentage (48.9%), while holding teams to 38.2%, fourth in college basketball. See which team to pick here.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels are currently one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament, in the latest projections from CBS's Jerry Palm, but a victory over the No. 2 team in the nation can drastically change that. The Tar Heels should have no shortage of motivation with what this victory could do for their chances of competing in March Madness and to avenge the early season lopsided loss to the Blue Devils. North Carolina is 5-3 over its last eight home games against Duke.

North Carolina enters on a six-game winning streak as the Tar Heels are making a late push for the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels are coming off a 91-59 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday. Fifth-year senior guard RJ Davis, last year's ACC Player of the Year, is one of the most experienced players in college basketball and leads the Tar Heels at 17.2 ppg. Saturday will be Davis' final home game and with the chance to knock off Duke in Chapel Hill and possibly secure their trip to the NCAA Tournament all in one night, he and the Tar Heels could have a huge performance. See which team to pick here.

