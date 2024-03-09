The No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6) go on the road to play the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (24-6) in the final regular contest of the season. The Blue Devils roll into this game on a three-game win streak. Meanwhile, UNC has reeled off five wins in a row. These teams faced on Feb. 3, where the Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 93-84.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Duke vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Duke spread: Blue Devils -5

North Carolina vs. Duke over/under: 150.5 points

North Carolina vs. Duke money line: Blue Devils -222, Tar Heels +181

UNC: Have hit the Under in 10 of last 13 away games

DUKE: 18-11 ATS this season

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis has been the most consistent force for this Tar Heels all season long. Davis has serious quickness with a knack for scoring at all three levels on the court. The New York native is 10th in the nation in scoring (21.5) with 3.5 assists per game. In his last game, Davis had 22 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Senior forward Armando Bacot is a powerful presence down low. Bacot owns a soft touch in the paint and does an exceptional job clearing space down low. He leads the team in rebounds (10.2) with 14 points per game. In the Feb. 3 win over Duke, Bacot had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski is a mobile playmaker. The New York native leads the team in points (16.5), rebounds (8.1) and blocks (1.6). On March 2, he totaled 21 points and seven boards.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach provides Duke with a high-energy and skilled force. Roach can score in a variety of different ways and utilizes his smooth jumper to space the floor. The Virginia native logs 14.3 points, 3.1 assists and shoots 44% from downtown. In his previous outing, Roach recorded 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.

