The second-ranked Duke Blue Devils will look to win their 15th game in a row when they battle the arch-rival North Carolina Tar Heels in a key ACC matchup on Saturday. UNC is coming off a 73-65 loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday, while Duke defeated North Carolina State 74-64 on Monday. The Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC), who are seventh in the conference, are 3-4 on the road this season. The Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC), who are first in the league, enter this 2025 Tobacco Road Rivalry matchup 12-0 on their home court this season. UNC's Jalen Washington and Duke's Maliq Brown are questionable for this matchup.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. UNC won both matchups last year. Duke is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest North Carolina vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5, down two points from the opener. Before making any Duke vs. North Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Duke spread: Duke -13.5



North Carolina vs. Duke over/under: 148.5 points

North Carolina vs. Duke money line: Duke -1064, UNC +677

North Carolina vs. Duke streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Duke

Freshman Cooper Flagg has been on fire of late. In an 86-78 win over Notre Dame on Jan. 11, he poured in 42 points, while adding seven assists and six rebounds. He is coming off a 28-point, seven-rebound and three-assist effort in the win over N.C. State on Monday. In 20 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.9 points, eight rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.8 minutes. He is connecting on 48.7% of his field goals and 81.1% of his free throws.

Freshman guard Kon Knueppel is also off to a solid start to his collegiate career. In 20 starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.6 minutes of play. He is hitting on 43.3% of his field goals, including 37.3% from 3-point range, and 87.2% of his free throws. He is coming off a 19-point and six-rebound effort in the win over NC State earlier this week.

Why you should back North Carolina

Senior guard RJ Davis is one of four Tar Heels averaging double-digit scoring. In 22 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.6 points, four assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35 minutes. He is coming off a 16-point, five-assist and four-rebound performance in the loss to Pittsburgh. He poured in 22 points, while adding five assists and five rebounds in a 102-96 overtime win over Boston College on Jan. 25.

Freshman Ian Jackson has scored in double figures in 14 games this season. In a 74-73 win at Notre Dame on Jan. 4, he scored a season-high 27 points, while adding six rebounds. He had 20 points and seven rebounds in a 79-53 win over California on Jan. 15. In 21 games, including 10 starts, he is averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 27.2 minutes.

How to make Duke vs. North Carolina picks

