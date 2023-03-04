Tobacco Road rivals clash when the Duke Blue Devils meet the North Carolina Tar Heels in a key ACC regular-season finale on Saturday. The Blue Devils (22-8, 13-6 ACC), who have won five in a row, are looking for a top-four finish in the conference and a regular-season sweep of UNC with a victory. The Tar Heels (19-11, 11-8), who are seventh in the league standings and sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble, have won three straight. Duke defeated North Carolina 63-57 on Feb. 4.

Tipoff from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. North Carolina leads the all-time series 143-116, including a 65-38 series edge in games played in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 143. Before making any North Carolina vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. UNC. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for UNC vs. Duke:

Duke vs. North Carolina spread: North Carolina -3.5

Duke vs. North Carolina over/under: 143 points

Duke vs. North Carolina money line: Duke +140, North Carolina -165

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Saturday games

UNC: The Under is 5-0 in the Tar Heels' last five games following an ATS win

Why North Carolina can cover



Junior guard Caleb Love has reached double-figure scoring in each of his last 15 games, including a 16-point performance at Florida State in a 77-66 win on Monday. He scored 23 points in a 77-69 loss at No. 23 North Carolina State on Feb. 19. His best game was a 34-point and nine-rebound effort against No. 18 Alabama in a 103-101 four-overtime loss on Nov. 27. For the year, he is averaging 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal per game.

Also powering the Tar Heels is senior forward Armando Bacot. Although he scored a career-low tying one point at Florida State, he hauled down eight rebounds. Bacot had reached double-digit scoring in 12 games prior, including a 23-point and 18-rebound effort against North Carolina State in an 80-69 win on Jan. 21. He has 18 double-doubles on the year. In 29 games, all starts, Bacot averages 16.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one block in 31 minutes of action.

Why Duke can cover

Freshman center Kyle Filipowski continues to impress. He is coming off his 13th double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the 71-67 win over North Carolina State on Tuesday. His best game may have been in a 77-69 win over Pittsburgh on Jan. 11. In that game, he scored 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. For the year, Filipowski is averaging 14.8 points, nine rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Also helping ignite the Blue Devils is junior guard Jeremy Roach. Roach is coming off a 20-point performance in Tuesday's win over North Carolina State, the fifth time he has reached 20 or more points this season. Roach had a monster game the last time out against the Tar Heels, scoring 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds. In 26 games, including 24 starts, he is averaging 13.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 141 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

