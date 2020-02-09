Duke vs. North Carolina score: Blue Devils hit two buzzer-beaters, beat Tar Heels in OT

It's not often we see buzzer-beaters in college basketball, and yet No. 7 Duke managed to produce two on Saturday in its thrilling 98-86 win over rival North Carolina.

The first came just before the end of regulation when Duke guard Tre Jones purposely clanked the second of two free-throw attempts. With his Blue Devils trailing by two in the final seconds, it was a desperate attempt to get a rebound and bucket before the buzzer. Incredibly, he managed both in a frenzied sequence that ended with a buzzer-beater that sent it to overtime.

TRE JONES. UNBELIEVABLE.



OVERTIME IN CHAPEL HILL ON ESPN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MEs38kKL5m — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2020

One would think Jones used up all his tricks in that sequence, but one would be wrong. Jones went to the free throw line with 6.6 seconds remaining in OT -- his Blue Devils trailing by one this time. He made the first and again missed the second, this time unintentionally. But unintentional or not, it led to a buzzer-beater from freshman Wendell Moore Jr. to seal the game:

WOW! WHAT AN ENDING!



NO. 7 DUKE WINS IN STUNNING FASHION AGAINST UNC! pic.twitter.com/OZ50X9eQcF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2020

So if you're keeping track at home, Jones before the end of regulation:

Made the first free throw

Missed the second free throw intentionally with a laserbeam off the front of the rim

Got his own rebound after clanking the free throw attempt

Got a clean shot off in under 4.4 seconds

Made the shot to send the game to overtime

Then, Jones at the end of overtime:

Tied the game with a late free throw

Airballed the potential game-winner

Somehow air-balled it directly into Moore's hands, who hit the game-winner

That's the stuff of legend. Without Jones -- who scored 28 points and added six assists -- there would have been no overtime and no all-time heady sequence, which, in turn, would have never given us an all-time close to one of the best rivalries in college basketball. A fitting way if there was one to end the 100th meeting between the two teams.